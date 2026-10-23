On the morning of Oct. 23, the cargo ship KHORYV (IMO: 8138712) capsized and sank off the coast of Romania, the press service of the country’s Interior Ministry has reported, along with local media. Romanian President Nicușor Dan has placed the blame for the accident on Russia.

At around 10 a.m. local time, the coast guard received a report of a fire on the vessel, which was located approximately 13 nautical miles (roughly 24 km) from the port of Constanța.

The Starboard Maritime Intelligence service map shows several rescue vessels heading toward the ship at the time of the distress signal.