Poland detains six over suspected illegal shipments of weapons components to Russia

Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained six people suspected of carrying out espionage activities on behalf of Russia. They include five Polish citizens and one Russian woman, according to a statement from Polish official Tomasz Siemoniak, who is responsible for coordinating the country’s intelligence services.

The identities of those detained have not been disclosed, with authorities saying only that the Polish citizens are between the ages of 25 and 52 and that the Russian woman is 37. Four of the six have been placed under arrest.

Investigators say members of the group were involved in illegally supplying “military-use materials” that could be used in the production of ammunition and weapons. Polish prosecutors said the case involves the export of weapons components — including cartridge cases and bullets — from Poland to Russia without the required permits.

All six have been charged with participating in an organized criminal group. Four have also been charged with working for Russian intelligence.

Investigators believe the group operated from at least June 2023 through December 2025. Members purchased the necessary items, including through online stores, and transported the shipments across the border into Russia’s Kaliningrad Region. They were said to have fitted their vehicles with specially constructed hidden compartments for the smuggling. Border guards intercepted some of the shipments.

The value of the ammunition components illegally exported to Russia is estimated at 2 million zlotys, or about 455,000 euros.

Siemoniak said that since 2024, nearly 100 people have been named as suspects in espionage and sabotage investigations in Poland.