Black Sea oil spill kills 13,500 birds as court-ordered damages reach $1.5 billion

Courts had earlier ordered the tanker owners to pay 84.94 billion rubles ($1.05 billion) for damage to the aquatic environment of the Black Sea. Volgatransneft, which owned the tanker Volgoneft-239, accounted for 35.48 billion rubles ($438 million). Another 49.46 billion rubles ($611 million) was ordered to be paid jointly by Kamatransoil and Kama Shipping, which are linked to the tanker Volgoneft-212. Including the October ruling, the total compensation in the three court cases has reached 119.2 billion rubles ($1.47 billion).

However, collecting this money will be extremely difficult. As The Insider found, the companies held responsible for the disaster have minimal assets. Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against two of them, and bailiffs have repeatedly terminated enforcement proceedings due to the fact that the debtors have no property.

In an earlier investigation, The Insider also established that the tankers were carrying fuel oil owned by Rosneft. The company was simultaneously the owner of the cargo, the shipper, and the consignee — and yet it was not named as a defendant in the main lawsuits for compensation of environmental damage. Moreover, both tankers were beyond their permitted service life, and the documents of one of the vessels had been suspended.

The tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 were wrecked on Dec. 15, 2024, during a storm in the Kerch Strait. According to the Russian Transportation Ministry, approximately 2,400 metric tons of fuel oil entered the sea. The petroleum products polluted the coasts of Krasnodar Territory and annexed Crimea. Thousands of volunteers took part in efforts to rescue birds and clean affected beaches.

The fallout of the accident persists almost two years later. In September 2026, as The Insider found, satellite images continued to show oil slicks near the sunken parts of the tankers, despite statements by Russian authorities that all of the fuel oil had been pumped out.