Putin calls Musk “truly brilliant,” says Russia coordinates satellite operations in orbit with him

Vladimir Putin said that Russia maintains contact with SpaceX head Elon Musk and other American partners on issues of low-Earth-orbit satellite constellations, despite political disagreements between Moscow and Washington. The statement was made earlier today while Putin was viewing an exhibition at the Russia–Africa summit in Moscow, state-owned media agency TASS reports.

Putin called Musk a “truly brilliant” man before adding, “We are in close contact with American partners, including Mr. Musk, because in orbit it is very important not to interfere with each other and to observe a certain discipline and order.”

This is not the first time Musk’s name has come up in the context of Russia’s space operations. In July, The Insider and its investigative partners revealed documents outlining joint Russian-Chinese initiatives to counter Starlink.