Russian marketplace Ozon estimates losses from Ukrainian drone attacks at $373 million

Ukrainian drone attacks on facilities belonging to Russia’s retail giant Ozon have led to losses of more than 30 billion rubles ($373 million), according to the marketplace’s financial statements, as cited by the business outlet RBC.

Since mid-August, a total of 11 Ozon logistics facilities have been hit by Ukrainian drone strikes. The company added that part of its own risks were insured, and compensation for the damage is now being discussed with insurers.

Despite the losses, Ozon’s net profit for the third quarter rose by 25% (3.7 billion rubles, or $46 million). Revenue came to 421.2 billion rubles ($5.2 billion), and the number of orders was 76% higher.

Ozon’s warehouses became targets of drone attacks starting in the second half of August, following a campaign of strikes against its competitor, Wildberries, which began in mid-July. For the latter, only estimates of losses are available. A source for The Bell puts Wildberries’ losses at 100–200 billion rubles ($1.2–$2.5 billion), but alternative estimates go as high as 600–800 billion rubles ($7.5–$9.9 billion) when the losses of sellers who used the platform are factored in.