Sixteen more air defense towers have been built within 50 kilometers of Vladimir Putin’s residence in Valdai, according to a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The additions bring the total number of air defense positions around the residence to more than 50. According to earlier RFE/RL estimates, Moscow itself is surrounded by around 100 air defense towers.

The new ring of air defense towers protecting Valdai passes through the Khotilovo airfield, which Putin uses, and covers a secret biological laboratory on Lisiy Island known as the Center for Experimental Physiology. The towers are expected to host Pantsir or Tor air defense systems.

In December 2025, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian drones had attempted to attack Putin’s Valdai residence — an allegation Kyiv denied. During a conversation with Donald Trump, Putin personally repeated the story, accusing Ukraine of committing an “act of state terrorism.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the accusation as false, and The Insider detailed the chronology of the “attack” as part of its Antifake reporting.

Responding to a question from The Insider on Dec. 30, Zelensky said reports of an attack on the Valdai residence were intended to obstruct the peace process.

Putin’s longtime partner, Alina Kabaeva, and their two sons are reported to live at the Valdai residence.