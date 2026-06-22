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OSINT analysts say construction of S-400 air defense position likely underway in Moscow park

The Insider
Photo: jembob

Photo: jembob

Доступно на русском

A fresh tree clearing in Moscow’s Moskvoretsky Park is comparable in size and shape to other sites where S-300 and S-400 air defense systems have been placed around the capital. The resemblance was noted by OSINT researchers Jembob and Mark Krutov, who analyzed satellite imagery. Authorities have not officially disclosed the purpose of the facility.

Jembob published Sentinel-2 images showing a cleared area of approximately four hectares near the Medik stadium, noting that the site occupies one of the highest points in western Moscow inside the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD). According to his hypothesis, a new S-400 position may be under construction at the site, though he emphasized that this hypothesis still requires confirmation.

The satellite images show several light-colored objects on the cleared territory. However, the resolution of the images is insufficient to determine what exactly is depicted: buildings, construction equipment, or concrete pads for military hardware and radar vehicles.

Satellite image of the area of the tree-clearing in Kuntsevo

Satellite image of the area of the tree-clearing in Kuntsevo

Jembob

Mark Krutov wrote that the new S-300 and S-400 positions established in Moscow following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine are generally similar in size and shape to the new site. He cited four facilities ranging from 3.6 to 4.6 hectares as examples. The area of the new Moskvoretsky Park site, according to Jembob’s estimate, is approximately four hectares.

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Residents in the Kuntsevo district, where the park is located, began protesting against the tree-clearing on May 24. They reported that workers arrived at the forest near the Medik stadium with chainsaws and heavy machinery, then partially paved the area with asphalt. According to local residents, the construction crew failed to provide any documents authorizing the work.

Responding to questions from protesters, Alexei Alexandrov, the prefect of Moscow's Western Administrative District, said: “A military facility is being built. What else do you need to know?” Police then began detaining protest participants. In footage from the scene, Alexandrov can be heard telling law enforcement officers: “Take everyone to the police station.”

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Neither Russia’s Ministry of Defense nor Moscow city authorities have made any public statements about the nature of the facility under construction at the site of the tree-clearing.

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