OSINT analysts say construction of S-400 air defense position likely underway in Moscow park

A fresh tree clearing in Moscow’s Moskvoretsky Park is comparable in size and shape to other sites where S-300 and S-400 air defense systems have been placed around the capital. The resemblance was noted by OSINT researchers Jembob and Mark Krutov, who analyzed satellite imagery. Authorities have not officially disclosed the purpose of the facility.

Jembob published Sentinel-2 images showing a cleared area of approximately four hectares near the Medik stadium, noting that the site occupies one of the highest points in western Moscow inside the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD). According to his hypothesis, a new S-400 position may be under construction at the site, though he emphasized that this hypothesis still requires confirmation.

The satellite images show several light-colored objects on the cleared territory. However, the resolution of the images is insufficient to determine what exactly is depicted: buildings, construction equipment, or concrete pads for military hardware and radar vehicles.