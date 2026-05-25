Moscow police rounds up protesters against forest clearing after official claims site is intended for “military facility”

The arrests began after Alexei Alexandrov, prefect of Moscow’s Western Administrative District, arrived at the site. In a video, he tells residents: “A military facility is being built. What else do you need to know?” He added that the works would be completed within the next seven to 10 days. Residents said they still had not been shown documents or permits for the tree cutting.

More than 100 residents of Kuntsevo and other Moscow districts gathered near the Medik Stadium on May 24, demanding a halt to the cutting of trees in Moskvoretsky Park, a large protected green area in western Moscow. RusNews and activist Alexander Kupriyanov covered the protest. According to RusNews, residents, workers, district officials, and police linked the work to Russia’s Defense Ministry. The ministry has not publicly commented on the reports.