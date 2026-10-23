Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

81.13

EUR

91.14

OIL

117.27

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

55

 

 

 

 

News

Ukrainian An-124 cargo plane catches fire during landing at Japan’s Chubu airport

The Insider
Photo: Azusa_valda

Photo: Azusa_valda

Доступно на русском

A Ukrainian Antonov Airlines An-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft caught fire while landing at Japan’s Chubu airport late on Thursday. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. local time on Oct. 22. Videos posted online show a small flame beneath one of the aircraft’s wings.

The Ukrainian An-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft at Chubu Airport in Japan after catching fire on Oct. 22, 2026

The Ukrainian An-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft at Chubu Airport in Japan after catching fire on Oct. 22, 2026

Photo: AviVector

Some aviation bloggers suggested that the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit may have caught fire.

Local broadcaster NHK reported that the fire was quickly extinguished and that the runway was closed for only about 15 minutes. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

X (Twitter)https://twitter.com/fl360aero/status/2113270969649250408

In August, a drone carrying explosives was found near a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany. One of the An-124 aircraft was believed to have been the intended target. German authorities believe Russia was behind that incident.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

Another way to support us

Add The Insider as a preferred source on Google and our reporting will show up in your Top Stories more often. Every reader who chooses The Insider helps show Google that our journalism matters.

Want to share it?

Publication:Ukrainian An-124 cargo plane catches fire during landing at Japan’s Chubu airport

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Follow Us:
About the project