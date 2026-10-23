Ukrainian An-124 cargo plane catches fire during landing at Japan’s Chubu airport

A Ukrainian Antonov Airlines An-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft caught fire while landing at Japan’s Chubu airport late on Thursday. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. local time on Oct. 22. Videos posted online show a small flame beneath one of the aircraft’s wings.
Some aviation bloggers suggested that the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit may have caught fire.
Local broadcaster NHK reported that the fire was quickly extinguished and that the runway was closed for only about 15 minutes. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. No injuries have been reported.