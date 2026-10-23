Kremlin-linked Israeli “think tank” turns into a boxer-shorts parody hours after The Insider’s investigation

The homepage of ibi.institute began featuring a piece titled “The Boxer Sovereignty Index, 2026 Edition.” Illustrations showed a man with Gambashidze’s face modeling underwear against backdrops of European cities, in a library, and in front of a classroom blackboard.

The International Burke Institute itself was renamed the “Ilya Boxer Institute,” preserving the initials IBI.

From a sovereignty index to a boxer-shorts index

Those behind the changes did more than simply replace photographs. They turned the website into a parody underwear catalog while preserving the pseudo-academic tone of the original institute. Instead of assessing the sovereignty of countries, the IBI now analyzes different types of boxer shorts using the language of policy reports, diplomacy, and official documents. Each model comes with descriptions of its fabric, sizing charts, care instructions, shipping information, and return conditions.

One model, “The Index,” is presented as the benchmark against which the institute intends to compare all others. Its description says the “waistband keeps the garment in place rather than starting a discussion.” Customers are also advised not to use bleach, with the clarification: “The Institute has nothing further to say about bleach.”

“The Field Standard” is described as the control sample used for testing. Its creators say the underwear was deliberately designed without decoration so as not to influence comparison results. Its specifications list 100% cotton, manufacturing in Portugal, and a 35 mm waistband.

Another model, “The Quorum,” is intended for meetings: “The Quorum does not hold a vote. It waits until those present reach agreement,” the description says. The authors add that the institute does not claim the underwear improves decision-making and clarifies that some decisions are simply better made after everyone has left the table.

“The Backchannel” is advertised as close-fitting underwear for travel, long meetings, and situations requiring confidentiality. The description stresses that the underwear has no conspicuous logos or other attention-grabbing details. “Discretion is a form of precision,” the authors explain. The model, they say, is designed not for the beach but for a work schedule.

The range also includes “The Reading Room,” a pair of lounge pants intended for reading and rereading documents: “The Institute has observed that important proposals are usually read twice, while trousers are rarely designed with a second reading in mind.” Customers are advised to empty their pockets before washing. The institute disclaims responsibility for any receipts discovered inside.

Another model, “The Protocol,” is intended for closed-door events and informal meetings. Its description says the underwear should be put on after the tie has come off and there is no longer an audience in the room. “The Institute recommends ‘The Protocol’ for events that end without photographs,” the authors say. The model is also intended “for the transition between a long evening and a short night.”

At the bottom of the page is an advertisement showing Gambashidze seated in a leather armchair with a book. In front of him are three packages of boxer shorts bearing the IBI logo. The slogan reads: “A brief study in relaxation. Make yourself comfortable.”

“Rotten Reliable News”: A reference to the Kremlin-linked RRN network

Every post ends with the signature: “With love, made by RRN.world — Rotten Reliable News.” This is clearly a joke aimed at the Kremlin-linked disinformation operation.

Recent Reliable News, or RRN, is a pro-Kremlin propaganda outlet associated with the Doppelgänger campaign. The network used the rrn.world domain to distribute material promoting narratives favorable to the Kremlin.

How the Kremlin created pseudo-expert centers in Israel

On Oct. 22, The Insider published an investigation into the activities of a Kremlin-linked disinformation operation in Israel — including the creation of the ”International Burke Institute,” which was formally registered as a nonprofit organization in Israel in July 2025.

Internal documents from the Russian Presidential Administration’s Social Design Agency (SDA), reviewed by The Insider showed, that Russian political consultants planned to create organizations abroad that would present themselves as independent research centers, using them to spread narratives favorable to the Kremlin.

The institute also falsely listed the United Nations, UNICEF, UNESCO, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, and the World Bank as partners. All of those organizations told The Insider they had never worked with IBI.

In August 2026, OpenAI reported that material published by the institute had been created using ChatGPT by operators in Russia. The company blocked accounts linked to the activity.

The Insider identified links between IBI leadership and other organizations that promoted pro-Russian narratives, as well as ties to political activists, rabbis and members of the Knesset.

However, the participation of those politicians and public figures in events with the organizations does not by itself mean they knew of any connection to a Kremlin-linked disinformation campaign.

Ilya Gambashidze heads the Social Design Agency.

His work has been linked to the Doppelgänger campaign, whose operators create fake versions of well-known media websites and circulate fabricated stories disguised as legitimate news.