A shipment of Russian uranium destined for Germany has arrived in Rotterdam

After unloading, the uranium will be delivered to Lingen by truck. Mikhail Dudin was scheduled to arrive at the port on Oct. 21 but was delayed by a day for unknown reasons. Ecodefense also believes that, for the first time, Rosatom has sent fuel rods in order to start producing fuel for Soviet-design reactors operating in Europe.

“This would significantly save Framatome time on fuel production, but it would also raise the risk that Russia carried out dangerous manipulations on the fuel rods. In addition, all work in Lingen will be executed using Russian equipment and, most likely, with the involvement of Rosatom experts at various stages. In 2024, 20 Rosatom employees already worked in Lingen and could move freely around the site and establish personal contacts. In effect, Framatome ensures that EU certification is obtained for Russian nuclear fuel protected from sanctions,” the group’s statement says.

On Sept. 21, activists from AgiEL, SOFA, .ausgestrahlt, and Ecodefense held a protest near the plant in Lingen, demanding an end to cooperation with Rosatom.