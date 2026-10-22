OSINT analysts spot Russian cargo ships loading military vehicles in Kaliningrad

Russian cargo ships have been spotted loading military vehicles and equipment in the port of Baltiysk, in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region. Some of the vessels had previously been observed delivering supplies to Russia’s Africa Corps.

Satellite images confirming the vessels’ locations were published by the open-source intelligence projects GeoInsider and SONARROW_OSINT.

At least three ships were involved in the operation: Ascalon (IMO 9198226), Lady D (IMO 9349289), and Anastasiia (IMO 9349291). The loading took place Oct. 15-16 at the port of Kaliningrad.

The operation could be tracked only through satellite imagery because the vessels’ crews had switched off transmission of their location data, making them impossible to follow through conventional ship-tracking services. Ascalon and Lady D had last transmitted signals from the vicinity of the Kaliningrad Region.