Cargo vessel escorted by military landing ship arrives in Togo carrying armored vehicles for Russia’s Africa Corps

Fighting around Africa Corps positions in Mali

The Mikhail Britnev’s arrival in Lomé came shortly after large-scale attacks on positions of the Malian army and the Russian forces supporting it. In early July, Tuareg rebels and al-Qaeda-linked jihadists attacked Anéfis, Agelhoc, and Gao in northern Mali, Sévaré and the Konna area in the center of the country, as well as a prison south of the capital Bamako. One of the main targets was Anéfis in the Kidal region, where units of Russia’s Africa Corps are stationed, along with counterparts from the Malian army. Malian and Russian forces had retreated there from Kidal and Tessalit after an earlier rebel offensive.

Representatives of the Tuareg Azawad Liberation Front stated that their fighters had entered Anéfis and taken control of the city, while Russian and Malian forces remained in a nearby camp. The Malian army, for its part, claimed that all attacks had been repelled.

Tuareg rebels later claimed that they had shot down a military helicopter linked to Russia’s Africa Corps. The Russian pro-war Telegram channel Afrikar also reported the loss of a Mi-24 and around ten vehicles after a Malian army column heading from Gao to reinforce the group near Anéfis was ambushed.

After breaking ties with France and other Western partners, Mali’s military junta made Russia one of its main external military allies. Russia’s Africa Corps, linked to the Ministry of Defense, replaced the Wagner Group and helps the Malian army hold territory and fight jihadists and Tuareg separatists.

The significance of Lomé

The deep-water port of Lomé is capable of receiving large container ships and military vessels. Previously, the port of Conakry in Guinea was used to deliver supplies to Russian forces in Mali. Lomé could become an alternative logistics hub, as the port is connected by a transport corridor to Burkina Faso, which borders Mali. In October 2025, the Russian government ratified a military cooperation agreement with Togo. The document provides for joint military exercises, training of Togolese military personnel, and intelligence sharing. Official military cooperation between Moscow and Lomé has been developing since 2022, when Togo received Mi-35 and Mi-17 helicopters from Russia. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, there were also reports of the recruitment of Togolese military personnel to fight on the Russian side.