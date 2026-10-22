Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

111.28

USD

81.97

EUR

91.93

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

26

 

 

 

 

News

Russian scientist jailed for “treason” begins dry hunger strike over abuse, violence in pretrial detention

The Insider
Illustration
Доступно на русском

Russian geodesist and scientist Valery Kachin, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison on treason charges, has begun a dry hunger strike at a pretrial detention center in Udmurtia, according to a report on Telegram by the human rights group Pervy Otdel.

Kachin disclosed the hunger strike in a letter, writing that he had completely stopped eating and drinking after being subjected to abuse and physical violence by detention center staff. According to Kachin, he has been repeatedly held in a punishment cell, first being placed there for seven days, then for 10 days, and later twice for 15 days.

“This morning, after we exchanged insults, they threw me to the floor. I hit my face on the floor, and my elbows and knees are scraped. This morning I began a hunger strike without food or water. Tell everyone,” he wrote.

Human rights advocates said Kachin, 39, is now in an extremely weakened condition. He is 182 centimeters tall (six feet) and weighs around 60 kilograms (132 pounds). Kachin was a junior researcher at the Bastak Nature Reserve in Birobidzhan, in Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Region, where he worked with geographic information systems. His prosecution became public in late 2022. In January 2025, he was sentenced to 14 years in a strict-regime penal colony on a charge of “high treason.”

The specific allegations against him have not been made public. Kachin himself said the case was connected to his “position on Ukraine and what is happening now.” On social media, he had expressed support for Ukraine, for protesters in Belarus, and for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

Another way to support us

Add The Insider as a preferred source on Google and our reporting will show up in your Top Stories more often. Every reader who chooses The Insider helps show Google that our journalism matters.

Want to share it?

Publication:Russian scientist jailed for “treason” begins dry hunger strike over abuse, violence in pretrial detention

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Follow Us:
About the project