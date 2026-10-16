Russians join hunger strike at third U.S. ICE detention center this month

About 35 people, including Russian citizens, have begun a hunger strike at the El Valle immigration detention facility in the U.S. state of Texas. The protesters are complaining about prolonged detention, lack of necessary medical care, and threats from facility staff, relatives of detainees told the independent outlet Vot Tak. It is the third U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center to see a hunger strike involving Russian citizens since the start of October.

The Insider found in an official ICE report that inspectors had already identified two violations in September 2024 related to how El Valle handled hunger strikes. Some staff had not completed mandatory annual refresher training, and the files of some detainees did not record when their hunger strikes had ended.

Fifteen women began the current hunger strike on Oct. 11, and 20 men, including Russians, later joined them. The mother of one participant said many detainees had been held at the immigration center for more than six months and were using the protest to demand that their rights be respected.

One of the participants is Russian citizen Inna Yeremeeva. Her husband, Alexei, told Vot Tak that she was detained during an ICE raid in November 2025 while working as a long-haul truck driver; he said she has remained in custody since then. Alexei added that the facility’s employees had made racist remarks and threatened the hunger strikers.

“The administration tells them directly that there is only one way out of this detention center — deportation. They say, if you want, sit there and starve. If you die, we’ll carry you out and bury you.”

He said hunger strikers were not being offered food, had to ask for water, and were not being monitored by medical staff. He also said his wife had discovered a growth but had been unable to obtain an examination.

ICE inspectors previously found violations in handling hunger strikes

As The Insider found, ICE itself had previously documented problems with compliance at El Valle.

During an inspection from Sept. 10-12, 2024, ICE’s Office of Detention Oversight found that some employee records did not show completion of mandatory annual refresher training on hunger-strike procedures. Inspectors also found that files from earlier hunger strikes did not always specify when detainees had resumed eating.