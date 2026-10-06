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Russians held at U.S. immigration detention facility report mistreatment, harsh conditions, and inadequate medical care

The Insider
The Folkston D. Ray James immigration detention facility. Photo: The Current GA / CatchLight Local

The Folkston D. Ray James immigration detention facility. Photo: The Current GA / CatchLight Local

Доступно на русском

Two Russians held at the Folkston D. Ray James ICE Processing Center in the U.S. state of Georgia have reported on the center’s harsh conditions and the mistreatment that they and other detainees said they have faced there. A report obtained by The Insider was signed by 14 people who have been held at the facility for periods ranging from five to 30 months.

“The purpose of this document is to bring public attention to lawlessness, discrimination, torture and punishment… The purpose of this prison is to deport as many people as possible and create conditions in which it is impossible to defend one’s case in immigration court,” the report’s authors, Aleksei Kovalko and Aleksandr Borovkov, wrote.

The document lists the following violations:

  • detainees are locked in cells every day with the doors secured and no way to call for help if needed
  • denial of medical care, including dental care, with “people surviving for years on painkillers” 
  • poor-quality food that the authors say contributes to health problems, including diabetes and food allergies
  • spoiled food and water, with bottled water unavailable to detainees even through the commissary
  • denial of outdoor recreation and lack of access to sunlight and fresh air
  • difficulty obtaining phone calls and letters frequently failing to arrive
  • a ban on using electronic devices has left detainees unable to access documents necessary for immigration court proceedings
  • abusive behavior by the facility’s staff, including shouting, threats, and humiliation
  • noise and lights at night that prevent detainees from getting normal sleep
The report was prepared in Russian and English

The report was prepared in Russian and English

The report was prepared in Russian and English
A list of the 14 detainees who signed the report

The report is dated Sept. 14. A source familiar with the situation told The Insider that on Oct. 6, a group of 50 to 60 detainees (including several who signed the report), planned to go on hunger strike to protest the ongoing violation of their rights.

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