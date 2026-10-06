Russians held at U.S. immigration detention facility report mistreatment, harsh conditions, and inadequate medical care

Two Russians held at the Folkston D. Ray James ICE Processing Center in the U.S. state of Georgia have reported on the center’s harsh conditions and the mistreatment that they and other detainees said they have faced there. A report obtained by The Insider was signed by 14 people who have been held at the facility for periods ranging from five to 30 months.

“The purpose of this document is to bring public attention to lawlessness, discrimination, torture and punishment… The purpose of this prison is to deport as many people as possible and create conditions in which it is impossible to defend one’s case in immigration court,” the report’s authors, Aleksei Kovalko and Aleksandr Borovkov, wrote.

The document lists the following violations: