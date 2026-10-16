Russian court jails businessmen who sold Chinese-made AK-12 parts to Kalashnikov

The case began in 2023, when the Kalashnikov Concern modernized its 5.45 mm AK-12 assault rifle. To implement the design changes, the company needed semi-finished components for two parts whose production could be outsourced.

That summer, Ivanovskie Kovshi owner Alexei Morokhov offered to fulfill the order. In August, the contractor delivered a test batch that passed quality control. Investigators said Kalashnikov was not told that the parts had been manufactured in China using Russian drawings.

In October 2023, the concern signed a contract with Intertekhnika LLC for 80,000 semi-finished parts worth nearly 110 million rubles ($1.3 million). The contractor agreed to manufacture them in Russia without using counterfeit or falsified products. Investigators found, however, that the company had no production facilities, equipment, or qualified employees.

Instead of manufacturing the parts itself, the defendants arranged purchases from two Chinese companies, Jiangsu Origin Machinery Co., Ltd. and Taizhou Hongze Trading Co., Ltd. The contracts were signed in the name of Ivanovskie Kovshi, and the products were listed in documents as screw nuts.

Some of the Chinese-made parts passed factory inspection. Kalashnikov accepted 2,775 pieces from one batch while rejecting another 819. A second batch yielded 14,414 accepted parts. Investigators nevertheless concluded that the products did not meet mandatory contract requirements and should not have been paid for.

The damage to Kalashnikov was estimated at 37.8 million rubles ($452,000). That figure included money transferred to the contractor and the value of six metric tons of raw material that had supposedly been provided for manufacturing the parts.