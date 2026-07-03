Tools made by German company Gühring continue to reach Russian defense plants through firm tied to ex-subsidiary chief, The Insider finds

Metalworking tools made by the German company Gühring continue to be supplied to Russia despite their use by dozens of defense plants — from the Kalashnikov Concern to PO Mayak, which produces plutonium for nuclear weapons. The Insider found information on 280 contracts for the purchase of Gühring tools signed from 2015 to 2023. After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Gühring KG said it had cut ties with Russia and deconsolidated its former subsidiary, Gühring LLC. However, the Russian company continued to receive German-made tools and supply Russian defense plants.

In 2023, a Nizhny Novgorod toolmaking plant opened by Gühring in 2016 came under the management of Mobula, a company owned by Yury Gulyayev, the director of Gühring’s former Russian branch. After the German company’s declared withdrawal, the former hired manager founded a company that immediately reached billion-ruble turnover. Despite claims that the two companies are independent of each other, Mobula’s catalog consists entirely of items from the Gühring KG catalog.

How Russian sellers of Gühring tools are linked to the German company

In February 2024, The Insider reported on the work in Russia of Gühring LLC (ООО «Гюринг»), a subsidiary of Germany’s Gühring KG that was later renamed Instrumentalnaya Kompaniya Gut LLC, or Tool Company Gut. Its parent company, Gühring KG, makes high-precision tools from hard alloys, cermet, and diamond for metalworking. The company’s annual revenue exceeds 1 billion euros, and it employs more than 8,000 people. Despite promises to wind down its Russian business, Gühring KG’s Russian subsidiary imported at least $20.98 million worth of goods into Russia after June 2022, the vast majority of them made by Gühring KG. They included drills, milling cutters, cermet, and threading tools. In October 2024, Tool Company Gut was placed under U.S. sanctions.

Representatives of the German office told The Insider that they had deconsolidated the Russian division. According to Gühring representatives, the term in German commercial law means that a company that had previously been part of a corporate group no longer appears on its balance sheet. They said the parent company had stopped influencing the former branch’s policies or receiving information about its activities, and that the connection between them remained purely formal. The company denied supplying any products to Russia, directly or indirectly.

But the way the deconsolidation was carried out raises questions. Russian court materials show that in February 2022, Gühring LLC had an active contract with the Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant, or ChKPZ, and later continued deliveries under that contract. ChKPZ produces Hartung heavy-duty semi-trailers with carrying capacities of 26 to 60 metric tons. Russia uses them in its war against Ukraine to move armored vehicles including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery systems, and to deliver heavy engineering or construction equipment to the combat zone. In response to The Insider’s inquiry, Gühring representatives said they had deconsolidated the Russian company on June 30, 2022, and that the German company had lost all rights of influence and control over the Russian company. But Gühring LLC continued supplying ChKPZ while it was still under the German company’s control. The court decision cited above lists an act worth 797,739 rubles and 60 kopecks ($10,300), as well as several specifications totaling more than 950,000 rubles ($12, 250).

Shortly before that, in December 2021, Gühring LLC went to court to recover debt under an earlier contract with the Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex. The company later signed several more supply contracts with plants including Zvezda PJSC, the Dimitrovgrad Foundry Plant, and the M.I. Kalinin Machine-Building Plant PJSC.

If the German side’s claims about deconsolidation are accurate, it means Gühring effectively handed the new owner of the Russian division active contracts with Russian industrial companies along with the toolmaking plant at no cost. (More information on the plants using Gühring products is listed below.)

Despite the statement that ties had been severed, Tool Company Gut continued to receive products from the parent company, handling customs clearance itself. In April 2022, Tool Company Gut filed a declaration of conformity for milling cutters made by Gühring, and in August 2023 it filed two more declarations for metal cabinets with drawers for storing and automatically dispensing tools. The declarations show, among other things, that employees of the former Gühring company continued using email addresses on the Guhring.ru domain.