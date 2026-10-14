Mephedrone dealer with seven convictions kills six Russian drone recon troops during Kupiansk offensive, including a secret FSB operative

A court in Russian-occupied Donetsk is currently hearing a criminal case against Russian serviceman Alexei Korolev, who is charged with murdering two or more people, along with large-scale extortion. The Insider found that Korolev is a repeat offender who went to the front from prison, where he was serving an 11-year sentence in a case involving large quantities of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. The Ukrainian state project I Want to Live previously identified Korolev as the gunman who killed six fellow soldiers in the Kharkiv Region one year ago. The Insider confirmed that all six victims died on the same day — Oct. 25, 2025.

I Want to Live said the men served in a reconnaissance company, but The Insider was able to uncover an additional detail: Rodion Kravets, one of those killed by the former prisoner Korolev, had served in the highly secretive 16th Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which conducts signals intelligence and organizes cyberattacks.

In February 2026, the Ukrainian project I Want to Live, citing a source in the Russian army’s 68th Motor Rifle Division, reported that a former prisoner sent to the front had shot and killed six service members from the reconnaissance company of the 27th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade. At the time, there was no independent confirmation of the incident. Another hearing in Korolev’s case was scheduled for Oct. 13 in Donetsk. According to the official file, the case reached the court on March 24, 2026, five months after the six soldiers died. Korolev’s lawyer, Yekaterina Kulik, confirmed to The Insider that the case involves a serviceman. “This is a case against a serviceman. All hearings are being held behind closed doors,” she said. Kulik declined to provide further details, citing attorney-client confidentiality, but she did not deny that the case involved the killing of Russian soldiers.