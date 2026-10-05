Russia names eight fatalities in Tu-95MS crash in the Far East, The Insider confirms three officers linked to combat missions in Ukraine

Eight Russian service members — rather than the six initially reported by the Ministry of Defense — were killed on Sept. 29 when a Tu-95MS long-range bomber crashed in the Amur Region. The Insider has established that at least three long-range aviation officers were among the dead: Andrei Lobanov, Fedor Pavlyukov, and Andrei Gerasimov. Ukraine links all three to Tu-95MS combat missions.

On Oct. 4, the local outlet Port Amur was the first to report that the death toll had risen to eight, adding that nine service members had been on board and that two of the dead had not been found right away. Mikhail Piven, head of the Mazanovsky District in the Amur Region, soon published a photograph featuring portraits of those killed. The Ministry of Defense had initially reported six dead and one hospitalized.

According to the captions under the portraits, the dead include Andrei Lobanov, Vladislav Moskovskikh, Artur Enokyan, Mikhail Kotyshev, Sergei Moisevich, Vladimir Kelip, Fedor Pavlyukov, and Andrei Gerasimov. Piven said local authorities intend to ask the long-range aviation command to put the crew forward for state honors.

Three of the dead appeared in a Ukrainian database

The Insider cross-checked the data on those killed against the Ukrainian database Russian Torturers, a project launched in 2022 on the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Its creators say the entries are verified by Ukrainian law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

As of November 2025, Major Andrei Lobanov was listed in the database as deputy commander of a Tu-95MS squadron in Russia’s 182nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, based at Ukrainka airfield. The database claims that he directly commanded the unit and personally took part in combat missions.