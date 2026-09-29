Tu-95 long-range bomber crashes in Russia’s far eastern Amur Region, killing six crew members

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that a Tu-95 strategic bomber crashed in the Amur Region during a training flight earlier today.

“The plane crashed in a remote area. According to preliminary data, six crew members were killed, and one was injured and evacuated to a medical facility,” the ministry said.

The Telegram channel Mash, widely believed to be tied to Russia’s security services, was among the sources which had earlier reported that the aircraft was a military Tu-154 that crashed several minutes after takeoff near the village of Krasnoyarovo. Preliminary reports said seven people were on board — four crew members and three passengers. After the crash, the transport aircraft’s fuel tanks exploded and the plane caught fire. In the end, six people lost their lives as a result, including two soldiers who died on the way to the hospital.

The government of the Amur Region later came out with a statement saying the crew steered the plane away from residential areas in order to avoid causing further casualties: