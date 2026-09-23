Company owned by Putin’s former mistress Svetlana Krivonogikh stages cabaret shows at his “wine Disneyland” in Gelendzhik

The wine center itself has previously been linked to Putin’s inner circle. The Bely Mys website domain is owned by a company belonging to a friend of Putin’s from his youth at the Yavara-Neva judo club, The Insider reported this past June. The editorial team also established a link between the new show and other figures close to Putin: the company organizing it is owned by Svetlana Krivonogikh, who was named in a 2020 investigation by the independent outlet Proekt as being the mother of one of Putin’s daughters. In 2016, before the past romantic connection between Putin and Krivonogikh had become known, The Insider identified her as one of the “close acquaintances” who accompanied the then-FSB Director on flights between Moscow and St. Petersburg in 1999.

The current show has been organized by the team behind Leningrad Center, an entertainment venue and performing arts theater housed in the historic former Leningrad cinema building in St. Petersburg’s Tavrichesky Garden. The center’s legal entity is the aptly named LLC Profit (ООО «Профит»). Three-quarters of the company is owned by LLC Relax (ООО «Релакс»), which is wholly owned by Krivonogikh.

Leningrad Center has repeatedly faced criticism over what some viewers described as excessive sexualization in its productions. Its 2021 show LoveSick was billed as the “most provocative and explicit” production staged at the venue, promising audiences “the aftertaste of encounters with a seductive 1930s cabaret dancer, a Victorian courtesan, or a model from Andy Warhol’s studio.” Another production, “Favorites of the Moon,” starred the American actress and former Playboy model Carmen Electra, who had previously performed with the erotic revue Crazy Horse Paris at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Audience reviews complained that the show mixed “theater, circus, musical, and striptease, but all of them half-baked,” as well as featuring “unjustified bare breasts” among the performers. Social media posts from “Wine Cabaret” indirectly suggest that the same style has been retained.