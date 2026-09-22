Novaya Gazeta Europe analysis shows Putin’s party would have won only 34% without ballot stuffing — not the official 57.8%

The ruling pro-Kremlin United Russia party appears to have received only around 34% of the vote in the recent election to Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma. Using a method developed by election statistician Sergei Shpilkin, an analysis by the independent outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe determined that the party’s official result of 57.8% shows every sign of having been significantly artificially inflated.

The method compares turnout with party results at individual polling stations. As the outlet explains, stations without pronounced statistical anomalies form a relatively even “core” on a graph, while a simultaneous rise in turnout and votes for one party at polling stations that submit manipulated results produces a distinctive “comet tail.”

Based on the available results, Novaya Gazeta Europe calculated that the center of the “core” of polling stations that submitted actual results showed an average of about 34% support for United Russia.