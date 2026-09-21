Ukrainian hackers say they obtained classified documents on 70 Russian ship and submarine projects

Ukrainian hacking group Ukrainian Militant said in a Sept. 17 Telegram post that it had obtained a large cache of technical documents on Russian naval projects. The materials it published include documents from 2024 to 2026 on navigation systems for Russia’s Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class attack submarines, Project 955M Borei-A ballistic missile submarines, and Project 22350 frigates.

The operation was dubbed “Poseidon.” The hackers said they obtained scientific, technical, design, testing, and operational documentation from Russian companies developing systems for the navy. They said the cache includes documents marked “secret” and “top secret.” The full scale and contents of the documents could not be independently verified.

Screenshots published by Ukrainian Militant show documents from the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering, among others. One example from 2024 concerns development work on the Andoga-M2 navigation system with “advanced positional correction capabilities” for Project 636.3 submarines. Another, dated 2025, concerns development of a modified navigation system for Project 955M nuclear-powered submarines.