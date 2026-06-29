Hackers claim breach of Russian drone-building plant’s database at Alabuga economic zone in Tatarstan

Unknown hackers breached the website of the Alabuga special economic zone (SEZ) in Tatarstan over the weekend, according to an archived copy of its official page from June 27 uncovered by The Insider. A message briefly appeared on the site from an underground group calling itself “Black Spark” («Черная искра», “Chernaya Iskra”) which claimed it had “infiltrated the UAV production facility.”

“For several months, we worked inside the system. During that time, we downloaded the database of all employees, their relatives, places of residence, supply chains, and more,” the message said.

The group also claimed it had left “hundreds of surprises” in new batches of “Geraniums,” saying the drones would “explode” during launch preparations. “Geranium,” or Geran-2, is Russia’s name for modified Iranian-designed Shahed-type attack drones it uses in strikes on Ukraine.