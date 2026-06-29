Hackers claim breach of Russian drone-building plant’s database at Alabuga economic zone in Tatarstan

Unknown hackers breached the website of the Alabuga special economic zone (SEZ) in Tatarstan over the weekend, according to an archived copy of its official page from June 27 uncovered by The Insider. A message briefly appeared on the site from an underground group calling itself “Black Spark” («Черная искра», “Chernaya Iskra”) which claimed it had “infiltrated the UAV production facility.”
“For several months, we worked inside the system. During that time, we downloaded the database of all employees, their relatives, places of residence, supply chains, and more,” the message said.
The group also claimed it had left “hundreds of surprises” in new batches of “Geraniums,” saying the drones would “explode” during launch preparations. “Geranium,” or Geran-2, is Russia’s name for modified Iranian-designed Shahed-type attack drones it uses in strikes on Ukraine.
“This is our response to the use of 15-year-old children to assemble deadly drones. And in Alabuga, they are proud of that. We already have lists of everyone involved. Some, after a short conversation, agreed to help us get into production. There is now a major panic in Alabuga. They had to physically shut down their servers, and FSB officers are checking everyone who may have been involved in the system breach,” the message said.
The hacker group’s claim could not be independently confirmed. Representatives of the Alabuga special economic zone have not commented. The website is now operating normally.
The Alabuga special economic zone is located in Tatarstan’s Yelabuga District. Before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it was developed as a largely civilian industrial site with its own educational project, Alabuga Polytech. After some foreign companies left and staff shortages emerged, the SEZ’s management shifted its focus to defense contracts.
Alabuga thus became a production site for Shahed-type attack drones. Journalists and human rights groups have reported that Alabuga Polytech students, including minors, were recruited to work in drone assembly. The plant has also recruited South African women to work at the facility.
Thanks to Alabuga’s lucrative defense contracts, the Yelabuga District recently became Tatarstan’s highest-paying locality, with average monthly salaries at large and medium-sized enterprises rising 72% — to 217,000 rubles (just under $2,700 at current exchange rates). Because of its drone production, Alabuga has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian attacks. In April 2024, Ukrainian drones struck a dormitory complex housing employees and students linked to drone assembly.