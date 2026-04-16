“Complete your military service working with Geran drones”: Alabuga Polytech in Russia’s Tatarstan launches recruiting campaign for students

Alabuga Polytech, a college in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Russia’s Tatarstan region, has launched an advertising campaign under the slogan “Complete your military service working with Geran [drones],” according to a report by the independent science-focused publication T-Invariant.

On the program’s landing page, which is tied to the college’s military department, students are invited to complete their one year of mandatory military service in the “Varyag brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.” They are also promised a stipend of 305,000 rubles ($4,000) and a diploma under Alabuga Polytech’s dual-education system. The college administration says this format of compulsory service does not require participants to sign a contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry.