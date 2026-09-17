Investigation finds Western equipment still flowing to Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project — and Putin’s unofficial father-in-law is benefitting

However, Arctida and Sistema have found that after foreign oilfield service companies withdrew from Russia, their former subsidiaries and related entities in the country continued receiving money from the project — for example, the Russian business of U.S.-based Baker Hughes now operates as OFS Technologies («Технологии ОФС») after being sold to local management. From 2023 through mid-2026, the company received more than 13.6 billion rubles ($161 million) through projects with Rosneft, including some payments under contracts Baker Hughes had signed before leaving Russia.

Baker Hughes said it does not control OFS Technologies, does not receive any economic benefit from its contracts with Rosneft or Vostok Oil, and does not provide equipment, technology, or services to those companies in cases when doing so would constitute a violation of sanctions or export-control rules. OFS Technologies did not respond to requests for comment.

Halliburton exited Russia in a similar way, transferring its business to local management. Its former Russian subsidiary, Burservice LLC (ООО «Бурсервис»), received more than 8 billion rubles ($94.7 million) in contracts from Vostok Oil between late 2023 and spring 2026, according to the investigation.

Additionally, Weatherford and Schlumberger (now known as SLB) announced after the start of the war that they were suspending new investments and deliveries to Russia; however, entities related to both oilfield service companies continued operating in the country. Weatherford’s Russian subsidiary received three payments totaling 58 million rubles ($686,000) from Vostok Oil between May 2022 and February 2023 for work on one well. In 2026, it also transferred an 8 million ruble ($94,700) advance payment to Vostok Oil under a new contract. The investigators were unable to determine what that contract covered. Entities linked to SLB imported more than 5.7 billion rubles ($67.5 million) worth of high-tech equipment into Russia between January 2024 and the end of 2025, mainly from China and India.

The journalists noted that SLB brand names have largely disappeared from customs declarations of goods entering Russia. For example, shipments of specialized chemicals from India stopped identifying the M-I SWACO brand, which belongs to Schlumberger, even though the product specifications of imported goods remain nearly identical to the originals.

In October 2023, Vostok Oil also signed a direct contract with the Moscow branch of Panama-registered Schlumberger Logelco for technical support in directional drilling. Financial documents reviewed by the investigators show that work and payments under the contract continued through 2026.

More than 20% of Bashneftegeofizika, a company carrying out exploration work at Vostok Oil sites, is owned by Netherlands-based Schlumberger Investment Services B.V. Between 2021 and 2025, Bashneftegeofizika received nearly 13 billion rubles ($153.9 million) from Vostok Oil’s projects. Neither SLB nor the company responded to Arctida and Sistema’s questions.

Another major contractor is Taimyr Invest LLC (ООО «Таймыр Инвест»). In early 2026, Marat Kabaev, the father of Putin’s partner Alina Kabaeva, acquired a 25% stake in the company. After the deal, Kabaev said in an interview that he had decided to invest after a conversation with Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to the Russian president and the former secretary of Russia’s Security Council.