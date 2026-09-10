Two Azerbaijani citizens killed in drone attack on vessel in Black Sea as Russia’s MoD reports striking tug boat escorting ships to Odesa

Two Azerbaijani citizens were killed and two others suffered burns in a drone strike on the tug boat TEDY near the port of Odesa in southern Ukraine on Sept. 9. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the same day that its forces had struck a tug escorting ships into the Odesa port. The ministry did not identify the vessel, but the ship type, location, and timing match reports of the attack on TEDY.

The attack was first reported by the public association Support for Azerbaijani Sailors, which said drones had attacked TEDY in the Black Sea near Odesa on the morning of Sept. 9. After the first strike, the damaged vessel headed toward the Romanian port of Constanța, but it came under attack twice more during the night.

There were 10 people aboard: four Azerbaijani citizens, three Turkish citizens, two Germans, and one Ukrainian. Azerbaijani sailors Aslan Aliyev and Asim Gasimov were killed. Two other Azerbaijani citizens, Imran Novruzov and Rauf Aliyev, suffered burns and were taken to a hospital in Chornomorsk.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed the deaths and injuries. The ministry said it was in contact with Ukrainian authorities and diplomatic missions to assist the injured and arrange for the return of the bodies of those killed. It also advised Azerbaijani citizens to avoid working aboard vessels whose routes pass through areas of active fighting.

On the evening of Sept. 9, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Russian forces had carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian seaports and vessels. Among the targets, it listed a tug that had been escorting dry cargo ships into the port of Odesa. The Russian military did not name the vessel or report any crew deaths. There is no direct confirmation so far that the ministry’s statement referred to TEDY.

TEDY (IMO 9059200) is a roughly 30-meter tug and supply vessel built in 1995 and registered under the Somali flag. The Insider reviewed data provided by the vessel tracking platform Starboard Maritime Intelligence. On Sept. 7 at 12:58 p.m. UTC, TEDY departed the Romanian port of Midia and headed northeast toward Odesa at a speed of 14 to 15 kilometers per hour. At 4:41 p.m., the ship stopped transmitting its tracking signal for nearly a day.

Then, on Sept. 8 at 4:03 p.m., it reappeared in the tracking system about 40 kilometers southwest of Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island) and had effectively stopped. TEDY transmitted its last signal from that location at 4:24 p.m.