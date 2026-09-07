Satellite images show Russian Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters destroyed in Sochi drone attack

On the night of the attack, Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer Fire Point said its FP-1 drones had struck several targets in Sochi, including a Lukoil oil depot, fuel infrastructure near Adler airport, and a position belonging to an S-400 air defense system.

Some of the consequences of the raid were already confirmed on Sept. 4. That day, the Krasnodar Region’s operational headquarters said a fire had broken out after drone attacks on Sochi and Sirius. Officials reported no casualties, though windows were shattered in several homes and other buildings.

The Insider then analyzed data from NASA FIRMS and found heat signatures near the airport’s fuel complex and near the aforementioned air defense position by the Psou River in Sirius. Thermal anomalies can indicate fires, explosions, or other intense heat sources, but do not by themselves establish the cause of the heat signature.

Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin later warned residents that publishing photographs or video showing the aftermath of the attack was prohibited.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said 490 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over several Russian regions beginning on the evening of Sept. 3, including over the Krasnodar Region. The ministry did not say how many drones had attacked the Sochi and Sirius area.

Russian authorities did not report any losses of military equipment or damage to the radar post, nor to the airport oil depot or the air defense position.