Russia asks IAEA to escort fuel convoy to Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is running on backup generators due to power line damage

The Russian nuclear operator Rosatom, which controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has asked the IAEA to escort a fuel convoy. “We expect IAEA staff to escort the fuel convoy, which under the current circumstances has become a resource critical for the nuclear safety of the ZNPP,” TASS quotes Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev as saying.

According to Likhachev, delivering fuel to the plant is dangerous due to shelling by the Ukrainian army. As state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reports:

“The ongoing shelling of access roads makes any of our attempts to deliver fuel for the backup diesel generators extremely dangerous. Supplying the plant with diesel fuel is our top priority. And we will organize the delivery operation under any circumstances.”

Rosatom’s press service had previously reported that on Aug. 20, external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was cut off after the Ferosplavna-1 line was damaged, adding that the damaged section is located in territory controlled by Ukraine. “In addition to measures aimed at resolving the problem with our own power supply, we are actively working with the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to secure another temporary ceasefire as soon as possible, which is needed to repair the Ferosplavna line,” Likhachev said.

The IAEA confirms that the Zaporizhzhia NPP has lost its external power supply. On Aug. 29, the agency’s Director General, Rafael Grossi, said that the plant has been without off-site power for more than a week and is using backup diesel generators to supply the electricity needed for nuclear safety. Grossi stressed the importance of ensuring the plant has an adequate supply of diesel fuel.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do indeed shell roads in the occupied territories, and fuel supplies to the Russian army are among the targets. Ukrainian military officials have repeatedly stated that Russia disguises military cargo as civilian goods in an effort to protect it from drone strikes.