Sberbank analysts put Russia’s chances of winning war against Ukraine at 7%, internal documents hacked by Black Mirror reveal

The Black Mirror hacker group has published (1, 2, 3) a Sberbank analytical memo outlining various hypothetical scenarios for and end to the war in Ukraine. The document, titled “Scenarios for Achieving Peace in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict,” is dated April 2026, and it contains data on the relative likelihood of all potential outcomes. Black Mirror claims that Sberbank CEO German Gref sent the memo to an unnamed interlocutor who is also "among the top 50 most influential in Russia."

The memo’s introduction lists the economic difficulties Russia has faced amid the war, with all figures current as of April: a budget deficit of 4.58 trillion rubles in the first quarter (against an annual target of 3.8 trillion rubles), a high key interest rate of 15% (which is “choking the civilian sector”), a 45.4% decline in oil and gas revenues (down to 1.44 trillion rubles), and the disruption caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries (taking 10–15% of refining capacity offline).

“The government is considering increasing the deficit and military spending. The military multiplier is estimated at 1.5x — every ruble of military spending generates 1.5 rubles of GDP, but at the expense of crowding out the civilian sector.”

The document also says that Russia has lost “up to 35% of the components of air defense systems,” while the replacement of S-300/400 systems is proceeding more slowly than the losses. “Without restoring the air defense umbrella over rear facilities, strikes will intensify,” the memo says. It also lays out a range of other problems areas:

“Labor shortages at defense enterprises: 80,000–400,000 people. Ammunition production showed a decline for the first time in September 2025. Three critical shortages: microelectronics (without Western components, precision weapons become several times more expensive), ammunition (the limiting factor is people, not money), and engines (aircraft, missile and naval engines are all overloaded).”

The document estimates Russia’s military losses at 20,000–25,000 people per month. “90% of new contract soldiers are used to replenish losses, not to form new units,” the memo says. However, it notes that a full-scale mobilization is not currently planned due to the fact that "the political risk is unacceptable.”