"A social crisis will come when no one expects it”: Inside the report that cost VEB.RF’s chief economist his job

According to Klepach, in recent years the world has faced challenges that are “unprecedented for the entire postwar period.”

The model of globalization that emerged in the 1980s and 1990s is reaching its limits.

A redistribution of spheres of influence and the formation of new alliances have begun.

National security and national interests are beginning to take precedence over the goals of economic and sustainable development.

And Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine have severed the economic ties between Russia and the European Union.

“The question arises: what place will we [Russia] occupy in this world, both now and going forward? Will we be, as we say – and this is a priority of our policy – a sovereign regional or even global power, or will we turn into a country with a non-sovereign economy overwhelmingly dependent on China? The structure of Russian exports and imports already points to an extremely high degree of dependence on China, in many respects greater than our previous dependence on the European Union. The only question is how far we will comply with China’s various regulatory requirements and allow Chinese businesses to take control of different sectors of the Russian economy. Or will we once again become a dependent state under the United States and the European Union if we reach an agreement? Sooner or later, one way or another, we will reach an agreement – the only question is at what cost... All military confrontations eventually end in peace, good or bad. If our policy was previously focused on joining advanced Western civilization, integrating into the European economy and Western institutions, and forming alliances with international companies, primarily European and American, then under conditions of global confrontation, we will not return to the model of European integration, not even after the end of the 'special military operation.'”

The impact of the war on the Russian economy

Military spending has fueled GDP growth and contributed to a substantial increase in real household incomes. The share of military pay and other military-related payments in household incomes rose from 2% to 7–8% of total household income.

“However, the economic slowdown and mounting budget problems have also slowed the growth of household incomes. We estimate that real disposable incomes will grow by 0.6% this year, while the decline in inequality has come to a halt. Although real wage growth has slowed, wages are still pushing incomes upward (with the exception of public-sector wages, which are lagging behind), as are high interest rates on bank deposits. The main factors holding incomes back are low pensions, which are increasingly falling behind wages, and incomes from small and medium-sized businesses (although we will only have a complete picture of those a year from now).”

Among civilian industries, only pharmaceuticals and fertilizer production grew in 2025, but their growth also slowed toward the end of the year, in part because of Ukrainian strikes on chemical plants.

“This resulted in a contraction in the first quarter [of 2026]. The Institute for National Economic Forecasting and the VEB Institute had made forecasts and warned the government that we would see a contraction — not just a slowdown in growth. This is the result of uncoordinated monetary, fiscal, and industrial policies... In our estimation, investment will decline by 2.5% in real terms in 2026, and there may be no growth in 2027 either. Even the food industry contracted, mainly because of beverages, both as a result of higher taxes and tighter regulation and fees...If the ‘special military operation’ continues, along with anti-Russian sanctions and a sufficiently tight monetary policy, followed in the longer term by a tight fiscal policy, the Russian economy is unlikely to achieve annual growth rates above 2–2.5%, meaning it would lag behind the growth of the global economy. Given the risk of a new wave of tighter sanctions and mounting losses from Ukrainian strikes on industrial facilities and transport infrastructure, GDP growth in 2027 will not exceed 1–1.5%. Our monetary policy is unique: we are at war, spending a huge amount of money on defense while squeezing the economy, especially the civilian sector, through high borrowing costs – there are no other historical examples of such a policy in wartime.”

One of the most pressing issues, both in the past and today, is creating an effective system of governance and building a responsible elite.

“In addition to the traditional disputes and conflicts between monetary, fiscal, and industrial policies and growth policy, there is now an intensified search for a new balance between nationalization and privatization, as well as for a new model of strategic governance. However, the current privatization process looks more like taking assets away from ‘bad’ people and transferring them, often at a low price, to ‘good’ people. Ownership is being redistributed, but this is driven less by the priority of strengthening the integrity of the Russian economy and improving its efficiency than by shifts in the balance of private interests under conditions of anti-Russian sanctions.”

Another problem is the growing debt burden, primarily arrears on government contracts.