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News

Russian strike on Kyiv kills 15, injures 39 more

The Insider
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv

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Russian forces struck the Ukrainian capital overnight into Aug. 20. The latest reports confirm 15 deaths. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Aug. 21 will be declared a day of mourning in the capital. In addition to those killed, at least 39 people have been reported injured.

Damage has been recorded in three city districts. In Sviatoshynskyi district, an unspecified industrial facility was struck, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Warehouse premises are also on fire in the area. 

Telegramhttps://t.me/suspilnenews/73620

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have also sustained damage. A residential high-rise was hit, with its upper floors partially destroyed.

In Kyiv Region, seven people have been reported injured and one person killed.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, claims that the targets in the capital included the Fire Point facility, which produces components for Flamingo missiles, along with the trading and warehousing complex of Ukrspecsystems (manufacturer of components for strike UAVs), the Antonov enterprise (drone development), and an ammunition depot. Outside the city, warehouse facilities storing fuel and “dual-use goods” were said to have been targeted. 

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