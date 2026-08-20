Russian strike on Kyiv kills 15, injures 39 more

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian capital overnight into Aug. 20. The latest reports confirm 15 deaths. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Aug. 21 will be declared a day of mourning in the capital. In addition to those killed, at least 39 people have been reported injured.

Damage has been recorded in three city districts. In Sviatoshynskyi district, an unspecified industrial facility was struck, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Warehouse premises are also on fire in the area.