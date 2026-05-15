Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

97.22

USD

73.14

EUR

86.29

Donate
We really need your helpSubscribe to donations

48

 

 

 

 

News

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 24, including 3 children, as rescuers complete search at apartment building

The Insider
Photo: Radio Liberty

Photo: Radio Liberty

Доступно на русском

Search and rescue operations ended in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District on the morning of May 15 at the site of an apartment building that was partially destroyed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital the previous day. The death toll rose to 24, and 48 people were injured. 

At least three children were among the 24 people killed and another two among the 48 injured, according to a report by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Kyiv declared May 15 a day of mourning for the victims, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote. In his post, he called the attack the largest strike on the city to date.

Rescue operations lasted about 28 hours.

Image from gallery
Thumbnail 1
Thumbnail 2
Thumbnail 3
Thumbnail 4
Thumbnail 5

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia had launched more than 1,560 drones at Ukrainian population centers since Wednesday, damaging about 180 sites across the country, including more than 50 residential buildings.

Previously, the biggest Russian drone attack was registered from the evening of March 23 to the evening of March 24, when Russian forces launched nearly 1,000 drones and missiles at Ukraine.

Zelensky said the Kh-101 cruise missile that hit the apartment building had been produced in the second quarter of this year, pointing to a Ukrainian analysis of the wreckage.

“This means Russia is still importing the components, resources, and equipment necessary for missile production in circumvention of global sanctions," Zelensky wrote on X late Thursday. "Stopping Russia's sanctions evasion schemes must be a genuine priority for all our partners."

See also

We really need your help

Subscribe to donations

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project