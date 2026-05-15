Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 24, including 3 children, as rescuers complete search at apartment building

Search and rescue operations ended in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District on the morning of May 15 at the site of an apartment building that was partially destroyed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital the previous day. The death toll rose to 24, and 48 people were injured.

At least three children were among the 24 people killed and another two among the 48 injured, according to a report by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Kyiv declared May 15 a day of mourning for the victims, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote. In his post, he called the attack the largest strike on the city to date.

Rescue operations lasted about 28 hours.