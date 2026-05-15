Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 24, including 3 children, as rescuers complete search at apartment building

Search and rescue operations ended in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District on the morning of May 15 at the site of an apartment building that was partially destroyed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital the previous day. The death toll rose to 24, and 48 people were injured.
At least three children were among the 24 people killed and another two among the 48 injured, according to a report by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
Kyiv declared May 15 a day of mourning for the victims, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote. In his post, he called the attack the largest strike on the city to date.
Rescue operations lasted about 28 hours.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia had launched more than 1,560 drones at Ukrainian population centers since Wednesday, damaging about 180 sites across the country, including more than 50 residential buildings.
Previously, the biggest Russian drone attack was registered from the evening of March 23 to the evening of March 24, when Russian forces launched nearly 1,000 drones and missiles at Ukraine.
Zelensky said the Kh-101 cruise missile that hit the apartment building had been produced in the second quarter of this year, pointing to a Ukrainian analysis of the wreckage.
“This means Russia is still importing the components, resources, and equipment necessary for missile production in circumvention of global sanctions," Zelensky wrote on X late Thursday. "Stopping Russia's sanctions evasion schemes must be a genuine priority for all our partners."