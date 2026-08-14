Russia’s second domestically built ice-class LNG carrier heads to Arctic on first voyage

Russia has put its second domestically built Arc7 ice-class LNG carrier into operation. The Konstantin Posiet (IMO: 9904704) left Ussuri Bay in Russia’s Primorsky Krai and is heading to the Arctic, according to a Reuters report citing LSEG data. The vessel is expected to arrive at an unnamed destination on Aug. 30.

The tanker was built at the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Bolshoy Kamen, a town in the south of Primorsky Krai, to serve the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is under U.S. sanctions.

Zvezda delivered the first Arc7 ice-class LNG carrier, the Alexey Kosygin (IMO: 9904546), to the customer in December 2025. Such tankers are capable of breaking through ice up to 2 meters thick. The shipyard had planned to build 15 vessels of this type, but sanctions caused delays. A third tanker working for Arctic LNG 2 is the Merkuriy (IMO: 9326689).

As Anna Orlova, an investigator with Arctida, an NGO specializing in research on the Russian Arctic, previously told The Insider, Arc7-class tankers will allow Novatek, the operator of Arctic LNG 2, to export liquefied natural gas year-round.