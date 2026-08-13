Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

83.81

EUR

96.75

OIL

87

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

115

 

 

 

 

News

Major Russian aerospace manufacturer that produces Proton and Angara rockets reports equipment wear of up to 90%

The Insider
Photo: RIA Novosti

Photo: RIA Novosti

Доступно на русском

The Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, a leading enterprise in Russia’s rocket and space industry, told Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry that physical wear of equipment in some workshops has reached 90%, while the average age of its equipment is 29 years. The information appears in correspondence between the company and the ministry that was reviewed by The Insider.

The Khrunichev Center listed production bottlenecks and critical vulnerabilities while asking for its stock of industrial equipment to be renewed. In its request, the center told the ministry that in the workshop responsible for heat treatment, hot stamping, metal cutting, and sandblasting, the average age of main technological equipment is 20 years, its utilization rate is 90%, and physical wear is also 90%. In addition, the workshop lacks a waterjet cutting unit and an electric furnace, the center said.

According to the Khrunichev Center’s letter, the workshop that makes large structural parts — including frames, panels, beams, crossbars, and fittings — has equipment with an average age of 29 years and average wear of 80%. The production bottleneck there is a CNC vertical milling machining center, with four units needed.

In another workshop, which makes parts such as skins, end caps, hemispheres, pipe connections, bottom sectors, flanges, fairings, cups, and bellows, the center reported equipment wear of 90%, saying it needs a spin-forming machine. In the workshop that manufactures, assembles, welds, and tests low- and high-pressure hoses, it said welding equipment and a test pumping station are lacking.

The Khrunichev Center also complained that equipment wear in the electroplating workshop is 90% and that the workshop lacks a drying chamber. In the workshop that makes and installs forging and trimming dies, welding fixtures, molds, forming mandrels, fitter’s assembly tools, heading tools, and special cutting tools, the average age of equipment is 30 years and wear is 90%. The center is asking for an industrial sharpening machine.

The requested equipment also includes a German Wenzel XO 108 coordinate measuring machine, to be supplied by Kamadi JSC, a well-known importer of metrology equipment. The Insider previously reported on the company’s role in the delivery of such machines to Russia.

Another company, i Machine Technology LLC (which featured in a major investigation carried out jointly by The Insider and Taiwan’s The Reporter), is supposed to supply the Khrunichev Center with a Taiwanese LV-1577 machining center — this despite repeated claims by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) banning such shipments.

The rest of the imported equipment requested by the Khrunichev Center is Chinese: a LOG90A8 injection molding machine, a PS-CNC3X-460Z-2000 spin-forming machine, a MODIIS SD435Q high-speed hole-drilling electrical discharge machine, and a DM-300 five-axis CNC tool grinder.

Even if the Khrunichev Center’s management is exaggerating the company’s problems in order to secure state support, replacing the equipment would open major opportunities for the enterprise, given that the center continues operating even with the level of wear it reported. 

The military enterprise’s confidence that it can obtain the requested equipment from China also indicates that Chinese government claims about banning exports of dual-use goods to Russia’s military-industrial complex do not match reality.

The Khrunichev Center develops and produces the Angara and Proton launch vehicles. It is under U.S. and EU sanctions.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project