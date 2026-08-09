EU sanctions heads of Russian factories producing components for Sarmat and Iskander missile systems

The European Union has imposed sanctions on five executives at Russian military-industrial enterprises in response to “Russia’s continued and escalating aggression against Ukraine, and in particular its recent brutal military campaign deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure.”

The sanctions target Alexander Dyukarev, general director of the Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant; Ramil Badgutdinov, head of the Serpukhov Metallist Plant; Sergey Bashkov, director of IRZ-Svyaz LLC; Sergey Bessonov, general director of Aeromax LLC; and Viktor Ivanov, general director of the Scientific Research Institute of Precision Instruments. The restrictions include asset freezes, a ban on providing the listed individuals with money or other economic resources, and a ban on entering EU countries.

Aleksandr Dyukarev was sanctioned over his role as the head of Krasmash, which is involved in the production of ballistic missiles that include the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system. The plant itself has been under EU sanctions since October 2025, as The Insider reported at the time. Krasmash is part of Roscosmos, Russia’s state space corporation, and also produces R-29RMU2 Sineva ballistic missiles for submarines.

Dyukarev became head of the plant on May 25, 2026. The Krasnoyarsk branch of the Union of Machine Builders said he graduated from the Siberian State Aerospace University and rose through Krasmash from foreman to deputy general director for production. His predecessor, Alexander Gavrilov, had been arrested on charges of embezzlement shortly before Dyukarev’s appointment.

In late July, The Insider also reported that Russia had declared the Sarmat ready before the necessary protocols had actually been completed. According to Dallas Analytics, a Ukrainian intelligence firm that studied internal Russian defense industry documents, production of the missile system also faced a shortage of specialized transport. Of the seven known Sarmat tests, only the first, in April 2022, was fully successful.

The second individual listed in the new sanctions document, Ramil Badgutdinov, heads the Serpukhov Metallist Plant. According to the Council of the EU, the company produces precision electromechanical components, including systems used in ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M system. The EU added the plant itself to its sanctions list in June 2026.

As The Insider reported at the time, Metallist produces gyro motors, gyro blocks, and precision electromechanical sensors. According to the EU’s explanation, the enterprise is involved in producing the 9B918 navigation system for the 9M723 missile used by the Iskander-M system.

Further down the list, Sergey Bashkov heads IRZ-Svyaz LLC. The Council of the EU decision says the company produces switching systems, mainly for navigation receivers, and that its handiwork is used in Orlan-10 and Takhion drones. The company also supplies components to Russian defense firms, including the Votkinsk Plant, which produces Iskander-M missiles, and that it holds licenses for the production and repair of various weapons and military equipment.

Sergey Bessonov is general director of Aeromax LLC, which develops software along with helicopter-style drones of the SH-3000, SH-750, SH-450 and SH-350 varieties. The Council of the EU document says the company is developing 11 types of drones in all, and that its customers have included Gazprom Neft, Russian Post, and Moscow’s Department of Information Technologies.

In 2023, The Insider reported that Aeromax had taken up space at the unmanned aircraft systems center in Moscow’s Rudnevo technopark, and that two of the company’s uncertified models, the SH-350 and SH-450, crashed more often than others during test flights in the Tomsk region and during a Russian Post experiment.

Viktor Ivanov heads the Scientific Research Institute of Precision Instruments, which is part of the Roscosmos state space corporation. The Council of the EU says the institute supplies special equipment and services to Russia’s Defense Ministry and Ministry of Emergency Situations and is involved in creating the Kasatka-R satellite radar reconnaissance system for the Russian military.