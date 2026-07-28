Russia declared its Sarmat ICBM to be ready before it could actually be deployed

Transport issues added to the bureaucratic problems. It turned out that Russia lacked sufficient special railcars to deliver the system. As the investigators put it, “the state could not move what it built.” Dallas Analytics also concluded that Sarmat’s key vulnerability lies in the monopolization of component production: as there are no alternative suppliers, a single stalled document or late payment to any factory in the chain is enough to halt missile assembly.

Analysts noted that the leaked documents mention Vladimir Verteletsky, a former head of a department within the Russian Defense Ministry’s state defense procurement division. He was arrested in May 2024 on charges of abuse of office related to state defense orders. Dallas Analytics called his case “a marker of the programme’s troubles” in deploying the missiles.

The investigators said their analysis of the documents found no evidence that the failure to implement the Sarmat project was linked to sanctions or embargoes on supplies of military technology to Russia. Instead, they said, the cause lay in bureaucratic chaos and the monopolization of production.

Russia carried out what it described as a successful Sarmat ICBM test in May 2026, and Putin again said the missile would soon enter combat duty — this time by the end of the year. However, missile weapons expert Etienne Marcuz previously told The Insider that deploying Sarmat would not in itself change the strategic balance of power, even if it does eventually come online.