Russian authorities have levers in place to launch another round of mobilization, experts say

In the case of businesses, the explanation is simpler, Vaskin says. Accountants and HR professionals hear the same rumors as everyone else in society, and so the journals that exist in order to keep them up-to-date professionally responded to public sentiment by publishing updated instructions on military record-keeping:

“These are private projects, and they try to publish things that resonate with their audience. So I think their materials were not inspired by some signals about mobilization they may have received, but by their presence in the same information space as you and I. Their behavior is a reaction to the state of the information space.”

Based on the presence of such articles in business publications alone, emphasizes Ivan Chuvilyaev, press secretary of the Get Lost project, it does not follow that mobilization is set to occur: “Neither does this follow from the insertion of mobilization notices, or from the presence of the ‘Mobilization’ module in the registry, or from posts by pro-war bloggers. Are they testing the waters? Yes. Are they preparing? In that case, Rossiiskaya Gazeta would be writing: ‘the bill has been submitted for consideration, the amendments are such and such.’” And as the Movement of Conscientious Refuseniks summarizes the situation: “The publication of mobilization guidelines is the result of general anxiety and public sentiment. This idea is in the air. Job postings for mobilization specialists are a reaction of businesses to increased fines and general anxiety. Companies are trying to lay down a safety net where a fall is clearly easy.”

A new wave

It is impossible to say for certain whether Russian authorities are preparing a possible second wave of mobilization. However, experts interviewed by The Insider point to several indirect signs. One of them is the hiring of military record-keeping experts by both private and public-sector entities. Still, perhaps the main sign involves changes in legislation, such as the aforementioned Prosecutor General’s order of this past May, which transfers primary oversight of military record-keeping from military enlistment offices to the prosecutor’s office.

Broader changes have affected the law on military service, but these have been in force since 2023. They relate primarily to the summons registry. As the Call to Conscience project notes:

“The registry is running at full capacity; reservists have been receiving summonses en masse since spring — you could call this preparation. But of course, we don’t know for sure.”

The bureaucratic machinery of the state is “undoubtedly” preparing for a new wave, says Timofey Vaskin, head of the legal department of the School of the Conscript:

“We can see this from the drills held several months ago in regional governments. We saw that mobilization notices began to be mass-inserted into men’s files. We see that men are being summoned en masse to update their military registration data. Various regions and government bodies are introducing minor changes to regulations and incorporating provisions on mobilization. For instance, there was news about changes at the National Guard. The Prosecutor General’s Office has issued a new decree strengthening oversight of military record-keeping. Either in the Sverdlovsk Region or someplace else they introduced amendments related to the mobilization period. We can see that the bureaucratic machinery wants to approach a possible mobilization fully prepared.”

Human rights advocates interviewed by The Insider also note that in recent months they have recorded a surge in requests for consultations on the topic of a possible mobilization. As Vaskin continues: “Private-practice lawyers in Russia are writing that they can no longer keep up with advising people in connection with rumors about mobilization, and that the number of requests for paid services is growing.”