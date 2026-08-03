New policy guidelines on military record-keeping suggest Russia may be preparing for another wave of mobilization

An indirect indication that the government has decided to shift part of the responsibility for implementing future mobilization onto employers is the detailed system of penalties provided for violations of military record-keeping requirements. Business.ru provides the most comprehensive list, which includes:

A fine of 40,000–50,000 rubles ($520–650) for failing to notify the military enlistment office when a liable-for-service employee is hired or dismissed by the person responsible for military records within the company (Article 21.4 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses).

A fine of 40,000–50,000 rubles ($520–650) for company officials and 350,000–400,000 rubles ($4,550–5,200) for legal entities if a company representative fails to deliver a draft notice or mobilization order to an employee, fails to notify the employee of a summons to the military enlistment office, or fails to create the conditions necessary for the employee to appear there (Article 21.2 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses).

A fine of 60,000–80,000 rubles ($780–1,040) for company officials and 350,000–400,000 rubles ($4,550–5,200) for legal entities if an employer assists an employee in evading mobilization or fails to cooperate with the military enlistment office in organizing the draft.

A fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,500) for violations of military record-keeping rules within an organization.

Notably, since this spring HR personnel, accounting departments, and company executives have been subject to a higher level of responsibility for maintaining military records. This follows from a new order issued by the Prosecutor General's Office dated May 12, 2026 and titled “On the Organization of Prosecutorial Oversight over Compliance with Legislation in the Sphere of Military Registration and Conscription of Citizens for Military Service.”

The new order shifts primary oversight of military record-keeping from military enlistment offices to prosecutors. Whereas inspections by enlistment offices were previously sporadic and typically carried out in response to complaints or notable violations, prosecutors are now empowered to initiate inspections independently and oversee the entire system — from the establishment of military registration offices within companies to employers' assistance in delivering draft notices and ensuring employees report to military enlistment offices.

Another indirect sign of preparations for mobilization may be the growing number of job openings related to military record-keeping. On July 31, the publication Agentstvo noted that Russian companies had posted more than 2,500 vacancies involving responsibilities focused on “mobilization preparedness,” “military record-keeping,” or “mobilization departments.” Nearly 1,300 of those vacancies had been posted on the HeadHunter website during the previous week alone.