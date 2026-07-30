New rules on transferring genetic data abroad could slow down scientific research in Russia, complicate the publication of papers in leading international journals, and expose scientists to the risk of criminal prosecution at the hands of their own authorities, T-invariant has reported after interviewing multiple Russian geneticists. Federal Law No. 43-FZ and the government decree adopted to implement it will take effect on Sept. 1, 2026.

The law restricts the transfer of human genetic data — including data obtained through population and immunological studies — to foreign states, organizations, and individuals. Transferring such data outside Russia is permitted for the treatment of a specific patient, for the development of drugs for that patient, and within the framework of international cooperation, but only with the approval of a special interagency commission.

Even to publish anonymized results containing only aggregate indicators and models, researchers will be required to notify the commission in advance and submit a copy of the work in preparation. The transfer of individual genetic data will require a separate permit. Grounds for refusal may include, among other things, risks to Russia’s “biological security,” violations of citizens’ rights, and incomplete or inaccurate information in the application.

Scientists surveyed by T-invariant fear that the additional approval requirements will effectively shut Russian geneticists out of leading international publications. Scientific journals and repositories typically require the submission of raw genomic data so that other researchers can verify the results. According to the outlet’s sources, Russian authors will either be unable to meet these requirements or will fall behind their foreign counterparts due to lengthy application processing times.

One geneticist cited an example involving a study on the spread of coronavirus strains in Russia. The authors spent about a year and a half during the pandemic seeking approval to upload the genomes to the international GISAID database, and in that time, other research groups published similar work, leading to the Russian paper being published in a less prestigious journal.

Scientists also point to the vague language and application procedures connected with the new law. In particular, it remains unclear how the commission will verify the completeness and accuracy of scientific data and determine whether its publication poses a threat to “biological security.” One source fears that even an approved paper could later be declared to contain classified information or data whose leakage may harm Russia’s security.

According to the interviewees, the restrictions could lead to the isolation of Russian genetics, as scientists will be forced to publish primarily in Russian journals, and their research results will not be fully verifiable or peer-reviewed by foreign colleagues. They believe this could increase the risk of substandard papers, pseudoscientific conclusions, and corruption within a closed scientific system.

Russian authorities have justified the restrictions by citing considerations of national security and “genetic sovereignty.” State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya has spoken of research on Russian biological samples being conducted in foreign “secret laboratories,” while State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has emphasized the need to prevent the uncontrolled transfer of genetic data abroad. Scientists surveyed by T-invariant consider the idea of a weapon selectively targeting a specific modern ethnic group to be virtually unachievable given the mixed origins of human populations.