OSINT analysts say Russian military used AI to fake territorial gains in Ukraine

A researcher using the nickname Playfra noted that when the video is compared with a satellite image, the soldier’s width appears to be 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) before he suddenly vanishes from the frame — suggesting the video was most likely edited with AI.

The Ukrainian channel NIP “Tysk” drew attention to another video showing a Russian “flag planting” in Khrystoforivka. The channel said that video also was most likely created with AI: The soldier is not wearing a helmet, the flag suddenly unfurls on its own despite the absence of wind, and the soldier then disappears from the frame starting with his head.

On July 23, the Russian pro-war channel “Donetskaya Pekhota” (lit. “Donetsk Infantry”) wrote about a similar use of modern technology, albeit without providing the video in question: