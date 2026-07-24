EU includes support ship and crewing agency on “shadow fleet” sanctions list for the first time

The European Union has added 41 more vessels to its Russia sanctions list, bringing the total number of listed ships to 673. The sanctions also targeted Aquamarine Ship Management LLC, a crewing agency based in Novorossiysk that specializes in the recruitment of seafarers, including for work on oil tankers. As noted by the EU, it is the first time a crewing agency has been sanctioned by the bloc.

The EU said the company has hired sailors to operate vessels involved in dangerous activities while transporting Russian oil, including sailing without proper insurance, carrying out unsafe operations, and deliberately taking steps to avoid detection, such as switching off automatic identification systems.

A recent investigation by The Insider found that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, crewing companies from Kazakhstan, Cyprus, India, Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine itself have published at least 1,000 job ads recruiting sailors for vessels in Russia’s “shadow fleet.” After reviewing the updated list of sanctioned vessels, The Insider also identified the Sri Lanka-flagged bunker vessel Kumana (IMO 9809538) as being among them — the first time support ships have been hit with restrictions.

As the EU explained, the bloc is ”designating 8 entities and 1 individual active in the shadow fleet ecosystem, including companies operating on behalf of Russia’s oil majors and, for the first time, a crewing agency providing support to the shadow fleet.”

The new package also suspends the automatic adjustment of the oil price cap mechanism until July 15, 2027.