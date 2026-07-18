Declassified White House files confirm Russian election interference for Trump, who instead blames China for backing Biden

The memorandum’s authors also said Russia used a “troll factory,” the SVR foreign intelligence service and the GRU military intelligence agency to work with American and other foreign writers to produce anti-American content for English-language websites. The campaign’s goal was described as defeating Biden and securing Trump’s reelection.

Another National Intelligence Council document, dated Jan. 15, 2020, described the ability of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea to compromise U.S. election infrastructure.

“Russia almost certainly reconnoitered all US state election networks during the 2016 election cycle, accessed election-related infrastructure in at least two states, and exfiltrated voter data from at least one state,” the document says. “Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are al capable of conducting similar operations during the 2020 election cycle, judging from their known cyber capabilities and past operations.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the White House publications, saying, “Russia has never interfered in anyone else’s internal affairs, and we expect that no one will try to interfere in our internal affairs.”

During Trump’s first term, special counsel Robert Mueller investigated alleged collusion between Trump and Moscow. Throughout the investigation, Trump referred to the process as a “witch hunt” and denied having ties to Moscow. After nearly two years of work, Mueller concluded that there had been no conspiracy between Trump, his circle and the Kremlin, but that Russia had indeed tried to interfere in the 2016 election.

Mueller died on March 20, 2026, at age 81. Trump publicly celebrated his death, writing on Truth Social: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

On the evening of July 16, Trump delivered a prime-time speech on election security. In it, he accused China of interfering in the 2020 election, which the Republican continues to insist was “stolen” from him. He said almost nothing about the Kremlin’s interference in the 2020 campaign, mentioning Russia only once: “we judge that the United States' adversaries, including at a minimum Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, as well as non-state groups have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure.”