U.S.-made Rogers laminates, used in the manufacture of military radars and jammers, continue to reach Russia via China

Printed circuit board substrates made by the American corporation Rogers continue to reach Russia, where they are used in the production of military radars and jammers. The Insider and Nordsint have established that the products are being supplied through Chinese intermediaries.

Rogers is an acknowledged world leader among PCB substrate manufacturers. Its materials, known as laminates, are virtually irreplaceable for high-power microwave and millimeter-wave electronics — which are critical for the radars of air defense systems. In conventional drones, Rogers laminate is also considered the preferred material for the communications module. A sheet of high-quality Rogers laminate measuring 30×45 cm can cost up to $1,300. AGC and Isola, two other companies producing comparable products, have been largely absent from the Russian market in recent years, according to customs data.

In 2023, Russians involved in sourcing such products were complaining that Rogers materials had become difficult to obtain in the country. Some companies stopped taking orders for Rogers-based boards due to a shortage of laminates in stock. Engineers were forced to use Chinese alternatives, sometimes of inferior quality.

Rogers laminates have been imported into Russia by EleсTrade-M. Before Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Rogers laminates were also ordered directly from the manufacturer by the official distributor, Adelantest LLC. Adelantest’s customs transactions involving Rogers laminates are no longer visible, yet the company still actively advertises these products, offering them to order (delivery time: three to five weeks). Furthermore, the Adelantest website contains recent 2025—2026 announcements about trade shows attended by Rogers Corporation managers. This suggests that the break between Rogers products and Russia is far from complete. At the very least, Adelantest receives full and timely information about Rogers’ new products and the company’s participation in industry trade shows.

On the Chinese side, the list of recent sellers has included several intermediary firms or small laminate manufacturers: Shenzhen Viafine-Tech, Your Source International, and Jinan Hope Wish Photoelectronic Technology. In Russia, EleсTrade-M carries a wide range of Rogers products in its catalog. Other Russian retailers’ catalogs also list Rogers products. Additionally, the sellers’ websites feature recommendations for Rogers substitutes.