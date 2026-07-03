Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

77.23

EUR

88.03

OIL

72.12

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

98

 

 

 

 

News

EU sanctions six Russians over their role in poisoning of Alexei Navalny

The Insider
Illustration
Доступно на русском

The Council of the European Union has imposed sanctions on six Russian nationals involved in the development of chemical weapons — primarily the synthesis of epibatidine, a toxin found in opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s body after his death in a penal colony in February 2024, as The Insider previously revealed. According to the EU’s assessment, epibatidine poisoning was the most likely cause of the political prisoner’s death.

Four employees of the Signal Research Center were sanctioned: laboratory head Igor Babkin, senior researchers Sergei Galan and Olga Yudina, and researcher Alexei Aksyonov. All of them, according to EU data, conducted research and published papers on the synthesis of epibatidine, directly participating in its development as a chemical weapon. All are also linked to Signal Research Center director Artur Zhirov.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against Irina Derevyagina, a chemical analyst at GosNIIOKhT (the institute that plays a central role in Russia’s chemical weapons program), and Mikhail Gutsalyuk, head of the department for organizing scientific work and training scientific and pedagogical personnel at the Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense.

In total, 31 individuals and 6 organizations are now subject to EU sanctions pertaining to the use and proliferation of chemical weapons. Those on the list have their assets frozen and are prohibited from direct or indirect provision of funds and economic resources. The individuals are also barred from entering the European Union.

The efforts of Igor Babkin and Mikhail Gutsalyuk were detailed in The Insider’s investigation into the synthesis of epibatidine. It was established that the Signal Research Center employees were engaged in synthesizing the poison, while its components were imported into Russia by ABCR Khemi Rus, a company 90% owned by the German firm abcr GmbH.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project