Ukrainian drone strike hits Roscosmos facility that makes sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles

Ukraine’s General Staff has confirmed strikes on the JSC Research Institute of Physical Measurements (NIIFI) in the Russian city of Penza overnight into July 1. “Hits and smoke were recorded at the facility,” the statement reads.

NIIFI specializes in the development and production of physical measurement sensors for space and rocket technology. Ukraine’s General Staff states that the enterprise manufactures sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles (Kalibr, Kh-101) and components for aircraft onboard systems (Su-34, Su-35, and Tu-95MS). The company, which is part of the Russian Space Systems, a Roscosmos subsidiary, has been under U.S. sanctions since January 2025.