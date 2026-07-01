Ukrainian drone strike hits Roscosmos facility that makes sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles

Ukraine’s General Staff has confirmed strikes on the JSC Research Institute of Physical Measurements (NIIFI) in the Russian city of Penza overnight into July 1. “Hits and smoke were recorded at the facility,” the statement reads.
NIIFI specializes in the development and production of physical measurement sensors for space and rocket technology. Ukraine’s General Staff states that the enterprise manufactures sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles (Kalibr, Kh-101) and components for aircraft onboard systems (Su-34, Su-35, and Tu-95MS). The company, which is part of the Russian Space Systems, a Roscosmos subsidiary, has been under U.S. sanctions since January 2025.
The fact of the fire at NIIFI has been confirmed by OSINT analysis from Exilnova+ and Astra. According to the latter, the Mayak electrical substation, located near the Mayak pulp and paper mill, was also struck.
Penza Region Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported a drone attack on the region on the morning of July 1. According to Melnichenko, debris from a downed drone damaged power lines and fell on an unfinished building.