Ukrainian drones hit power plant and chemical facility in Russia’s Tula Region

Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Tula Region overnight into June 26.

“Damage was recorded to a power line and an industrial facility in Novomoskovsk,” regional governor Dmitry Milyaev wrote on Telegram. He said a residential building was damaged in the Shchyokino District and a woman was injured.

The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported that the target of the attack was the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk. NASA’s FIRMS fire-monitoring service also detected a fire on the grounds of the Novomoskovsk state district power plant. Local residents reported power outages.

Independent Russian outlet Astra, citing local residents, reported that numerous explosions were heard in Novomoskovsk overnight. Azot had already been attacked overnight into June 14, when a fire broke out at the site.

According to the company’s website, Novomoskovsk Joint Stock Company Azot is Russia’s largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers. The plant produces mineral fertilizers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, concentrated and high-purity nitric acid, argon, and methanol. The company is part of the EuroChem holding.

The Novomoskovsk power plant is a branch of Azot. It has an installed electric capacity of 233.7 megawatts and a thermal capacity of 302.4 gigacalories per hour. The plant supplies heat and hot water to 60% of the city’s residential buildings and to social infrastructure sites.

In its morning briefing, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Russian air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 660 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Rostov, Voronezh, Tula, Ryazan, and Astrakhan regions, as well as over the Moscow Region, annexed Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas.