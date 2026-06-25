Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

75.63

EUR

85.77

OIL

97.22

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

52

 

 

 

 

News

Russia’s Lenin Library to get classified repository for “destructive literature,” deputy culture minister says

The Insider
Illustration
Доступно на русском

Russia’s Deputy Culture Minister, Zhanna Alekseyeva, has announced the creation of a special restricted storage unit for “destructive” literature. It will be housed at the Vladimir Lenin Russian State Library in Moscow.

In her remarks, the deputy minister mentioned “foreign agents.” According to her, libraries are now putting an emphasis on ensuring that books and other publications from foreign agents who “undermine spiritual and moral values” do not end up in curated selections, such as Russian libraries’ offerings of contemporary fiction.

Alekseyeva’s stated goal is “to prevent destructive and unacceptable content from entering library collections”:

“The Lenin Russian State Library is working on creating a special restricted storage area — a closed repository for literature that was present on our historical territories and was of a destructive nature,” Alekseyeva said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF).

Telegramhttps://t.me/theinsru/3887

Alekseyeva described the presence of books by “foreign agents” on library shelves as a “problem” for library staff, saying they need to “maintain a balance between protecting national interests and providing access to knowledge.”

At the end of last year, it emerged that a special restricted repository for “Russophobic” literature — seized from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine — was being created at the Russian State Library. In a conversation with The Insider, a former high-ranking library official suggested that the main purpose of such a project was embezzlement of funds. 

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project