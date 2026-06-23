Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

97.22

USD

74.62

EUR

85.48

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

177

 

 

 

 

News

Voronezh electronics plant hit in Ukrainian strike shares building with Russian military chipmaker previously investigated by The Insider

The Insider
Photo: @RVvoenkor / Telegram

Photo: @RVvoenkor / Telegram

Доступно на русском

On June 22, Ukraine carried out a strike on a plant in the Russian city of Voronezh, with independent Russian outlet Astra reporting that the target had been the Voronezh Semiconductor Devices Plant, known by its Russian abbreviation VZPP-S («ВЗПП‑С»). Notably, that enterprise shares a building with VZPP-Mikron JSC (АО «ВЗПП-Микрон»), a company that The Insider previously discovered is involved in the provision of Taiwanese silicon for chips used by the Russian military.

Both companies are registered at the same address: 119A Leninsky Prospekt, Voronezh, Voronezh Region.

VZPP-Mikron has been under Taiwanese sanctions since May 2022. The Insider found that in 2020, the company received Russian government orders to develop radiation-hardened Zener diodes with voltages of up to 1,200 volts — specifications sought by military, not civilian, customers.

The silicon wafers used to produce chips at the site were delivered to Voronezh through the Taiwanese intermediary Pai Haung Technology, which investigators from the Kharon project said is linked to the U.S.-based DMS Electronic Components Group.

According to the Ukrainian monitoring channel Supernova+, a fire broke out at the plant after the June 22 strike, and eyewitnesses recorded footage of the blaze. Ukraine’s General Staff said the attack was carried out using air-launched cruise missiles, presumably of the UK-made Storm Shadow variety. Voronezh Region governor Alexander Gusev said a missile alert had been declared in the region at the time and that air defenses had destroyed “several high-speed aerial targets” over the city.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project