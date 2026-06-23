Voronezh electronics plant hit in Ukrainian strike shares building with Russian military chipmaker previously investigated by The Insider

On June 22, Ukraine carried out a strike on a plant in the Russian city of Voronezh, with independent Russian outlet Astra reporting that the target had been the Voronezh Semiconductor Devices Plant, known by its Russian abbreviation VZPP-S («ВЗПП‑С»). Notably, that enterprise shares a building with VZPP-Mikron JSC (АО «ВЗПП-Микрон»), a company that The Insider previously discovered is involved in the provision of Taiwanese silicon for chips used by the Russian military.

Both companies are registered at the same address: 119A Leninsky Prospekt, Voronezh, Voronezh Region.

VZPP-Mikron has been under Taiwanese sanctions since May 2022. The Insider found that in 2020, the company received Russian government orders to develop radiation-hardened Zener diodes with voltages of up to 1,200 volts — specifications sought by military, not civilian, customers.

The silicon wafers used to produce chips at the site were delivered to Voronezh through the Taiwanese intermediary Pai Haung Technology, which investigators from the Kharon project said is linked to the U.S.-based DMS Electronic Components Group.

According to the Ukrainian monitoring channel Supernova+, a fire broke out at the plant after the June 22 strike, and eyewitnesses recorded footage of the blaze. Ukraine’s General Staff said the attack was carried out using air-launched cruise missiles, presumably of the UK-made Storm Shadow variety. Voronezh Region governor Alexander Gusev said a missile alert had been declared in the region at the time and that air defenses had destroyed “several high-speed aerial targets” over the city.